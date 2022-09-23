Washington pushes Kiev to shift hostiles to Russian territory — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The US currently displays uncooperativeness and pushes the Kiev regime to shift hostilities to the Russian territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in his video address to the participants of the international conference, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Caribbean missile crisis.

"Today, America is uncooperative in principle. Together with London, it directly pushes Kiev to shift hostilities to our territory," he said.

"It plans to fight until the last Ukrainian in order to inflict what they call a strategic defeat on Russia," the Deputy Foreign Minister added. "Now they resorted to nuclear blackmail."

According to Ryabkov, the collective West effectively initiated a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.