MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. A referendum on joining Russia will be held on the territories of the Zaporozhye Region, currently controlled by Kiev, after their liberation, the chairman of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Friday.

"When we liberate the rest of the region, there will also be a referendum to ensure the people should not have a feeling that the future of their native land was decided without asking them. After the liberation, a referendum will be held in Zaporozhye, too," he said.

Rogov stressed that the decision to be made by the people in the referendum would apply to the currently liberated 73% of the region's territory.

"Voting is in progress in four of the region’s five districts. The Zaporozhye district remains unliberated for now," Rogov said.

Voting in referendums on the issue of joining Russia as constituent territories began in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson Region and in the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region at 08:00 on Friday. It will last till September 27. For security reasons, during the first four days the voting will be held door-to-door.