All forces involved for total security at referendum in LPR, leader says

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The authorities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have done their best to ensure the safety of the referendum to join Russia, with all security forces involved, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Friday.

"No doubt, safety is a key aspect that we focused on. So far, all security forces are involved. <…> We have done our best to guarantee maximum security at the referendum," he told Rossiya-24 television.

"Unfortunately, the risks of shelling cannot be ruled out, but we have taken all exhaustive measures to ensure security and protect the population from shelling, too," Pasechnik added.

The LPR and the Donetsk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and liberated areas in the Zaporozhye Region began their vote on joining Russia as separate constituent members at 08:00 am Moscow time. Voting will continue until September 27. For security reasons, people in the four regions will be invited to vote near their homes, rather than at polling stations, or rounds of citizens will be made, in the first four days of referendums.