Russian election officials to monitor referendums in Donbass, liberated areas

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission’s delegation will take part in monitoring the upcoming referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the commission said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

Four members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation will participate in the supervision of the referendums on the issue of territorial identity of the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which will be held from September 23 to 27, 2022," the statement reads.

According to the commission, the supervision will involve over 100 members of Russia’s regional election commissions. The observers will monitor the voting process at the invitation of election commissions in Donbass and surrounding liberated areas.

On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed to immediately hold referendums on uniting with Russia to the heads of the republics. The next day, the DPR and LPR authorities announced that the vote would be held between September 23 and 27. The administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions later revealed plans to conduct referendums on the same dates.