MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The parliamentary commission investigating the work of US biolaboratories in Ukraine has received confirmation of the direct involvement of US intelligence agencies in the preparation of the Ukrainian military to commit crimes against civilians, the commission’s co-chair, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya said during the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

As quoted by the State Duma press service, the lawmaker noted that the facts uncovered by the commission confirm that experiments were conducted on Ukrainian troops as well as wide-ranging work "in Ukraine specifically on the components of biological weapons." According to her, "this provides an answer as to how and who was flooding Ukrainian troops with psychotropic drugs this entire time, turning them into maniacal killers who commit terrible atrocities against civilians."

"This confirms the direct participation of US intelligence agencies in this dangerous activity, not only in dangerous research but also in the direct involvement in preparing Ukrainian troops to commit atrocious crimes against civilians," the top lawmaker noted.

According to her, the commission received new evidence based on the analysis of information that was provided by the US itself in its responses. The co-chair noted that "the US practically confirmed the very fact of taking biological materials outside of Ukraine," while previously samples had rarely been taken out. "Moreover, the emergency destruction of equipment, the removal of documents with samples in the first days of the special operation together with this new information are indicative of dangerous military biological research by the US in Ukraine," Yarovaya emphasized. This is also confirmed by statements by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland that there were biological research centers in Ukraine, the legislator added.

"All this taken together is unconditional proof that the activity being carried out by the Pentagon on Ukrainian soil is of a dangerous, exclusively military nature. In its official response, the US does not deny that, according to the 2005 agreement with Ukraine, it received the right to request strain samples (in particular, for the further sequencing, determination of properties or detection of new and emerging pathogenic strains)," the lawmaker noted.

She also added that US researchers themselves classify the methods of gene editing and synthetic biology "as an element of biological weapons of mass destruction." "Thus, we think that this is confirmation that the US is working on components of biological weapons," Yarovaya stressed.

About the commission

In March, the State Duma and the Federation Council passed a resolution to conduct a parliamentary probe of these Ukraine-based biolabs as well as to create a joint commission for this investigation. The commission consists of 14 lawmakers and 14 senators and is co-chaired by Yarovaya and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin repeatedly stressed the necessity to conduct an investigation into the operations of these US biological laboratories.

As Yarovaya noted earlier, the result of the commission's work should be a dossier, which will be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and international organizations. According to her, the dossier will contain all the necessary evidence, where "all cause-and-effect links will have been established, all threats and challenges will have been identified, and all implicated organizations, international legal entities, and officials will have been revealed."

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, evidence was unearthed during Russia’s special military operation that the Kiev regime had rushed to clean up traces of a Pentagon-funded military biological program in Ukraine. Personnel from the Ukrainian laboratories in question testified that on February 24, pathogens of the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases had been urgently eliminated.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, while testifying before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on March 9, acknowledged that there were some facilities in Ukraine conducting clandestine biological research, and Washington was eager to prevent Russian forces from gaining control of those facilities.