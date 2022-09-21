German authorities freeze Russian assets worth 4.8 bln euros — Spiegel

BERLIN, September 21. /TASS/. The German authorities froze Russian assets to the tune of over 4.8 billion euros as of September 16 as part of the sanctions, the Spiegel publication reported on Wednesday citing the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Of this amount, sums of money account for more than 2.2 billion euros and movable property accounts for more than 1 billion euros. The rest is real estate and "other assets".

In July, the frozen assets amounted to 4.5 billion euros. According to the publication, the German government, within the Ministry of Economic Affairs, set up a special working group to combat the circumvention of sanctions. The ministry explains that commercial banks, insurance companies and other economic entities are responsible for blocking assets as part of the relevant decision of the European Union. The ministry notes that, despite the difficulties in enforcing the sanctions regime, these measures "significantly harm the Russian economy."

In addition, it is proposed to create a separate Federal Central Authority for the implementation of sanctions, clarify the procedure for investigating assets and create an appropriate register.