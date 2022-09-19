Russia proposes initiatives to strengthen Biological Weapons Convention — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia proposed initiatives to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention (BTWC) in a "zero" report, adopted following the results of the last consultative meeting of the BTWC member states. Chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, said this on Monday.

"Considering that the meeting resulted in adoption of a "zero" non-binding report, we proposed initiatives to strengthen the BTWC," he said.

In particular, Russia proposed resumption of negotiations on a legally binding protocol to the Convention, which would include lists of microorganisms, toxins and equipment. It also proposed establishment of a scientific advisory committee with equal geographical representation and the rights of participants, in compliance with the so-called "ten principle" according to which the decision should be made taking into account an alternative point of view even if it is expressed by only one State. Another proposal implies expansion of confidence-building measures with the mandatory declaration by States of their activities in the biological sphere outside the national territory.

"Due to the fact that questions about the military biological programs of the United States and Ukraine still remain, the Russian Defense Ministry will continue to take further steps to clarify the situation," Kirillov concluded.