Russian security chief arrives on visit to China

TASS, September 19. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has arrived in China, where he will hold bilateral consultations on security.

According to the Security Council’s press service, Patrushev "will hold Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability with Yang Jiechi, member of the Politburo of China’s Central Committee of the Communist Party, as well as Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and law and order with member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Guo Shengkun."

The sides plan to discuss the follow-up to the agreements reached at the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as well as "a wide range of topics aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of security."

A few days earlier, Russia and China held talks. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan and, in addition to multilateral meetings, held bilateral talks. Political, economic and security issues were on the agenda.