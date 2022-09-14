Bulk of Russia’s UN delegation still without US visas, says diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. A considerable portion of the Russian delegation accompanying Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN General Assembly still haven’t received their entry visas, the diplomatic agency’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio on Wednesday.

"There are accompanying people in the second group. <…> Some of them have already been granted visas, while <…> the bulk of the people are still without visas," Zakharova complained.

According to Zakharova, members of the Russian delegation are also facing logistical difficulties with travelling to the United States amid the sanctions imposed by the US on Russian airlines. "We expect the US side to settle logistical obstacles since those were put by the US side itself," the Russian diplomat concluded.

Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov and a number of members of the Russian delegation to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly were granted visas for a trip to New York where the UN is headquartered, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.