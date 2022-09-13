Russia insists on further discussion of military biological activity in Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia believes it is necessary to further study the situation involving military biological activity in Ukraine, including within the framework of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"In order to settle the current situation in connection with military biological activities on Ukrainian territory, we see the need for its further serious discussion within the BTWC framework, including a discussion of the results of the consultative meeting at the 9th review conference, due later this year," he said. Ryabkov also stressed that "it will be wrong to confine ourselves to consultations" on this issue.

"It is important to use all the instruments available under the Convention, including Article 6 of the BTWC, to investigate Ukraine’s and the United States’ violations of the convention," Ryabkov stressed.