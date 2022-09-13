Ukraine moves command posts from Artemovsk westward — LPR military

LUGANSK, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces units are transferring command posts westward from the community of Artemovsk to the Chasov Yar settlement due to the allied forces’ successes, LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Tuesday on his Telegram channel.

"The redeployment of command posts belonging to units located in forward positions from the community of Artemovsk to the settlement of Chasov Yar has been noted," he wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces were forced to take this step because of the success of "the allied forces in this direction."

Earlier, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, reported during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast that DPR forces had achieved certain success in advancing towards Artemovsk.