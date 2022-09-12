Acting governors’ election wins testify to support for president’s policies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The victory of all acting governors in last weekend’s elections testifies to the people’s firm support for President Vladimir Putin and his policies, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"They (acting governors - TASS) emerged the winners with a comfortable advantage. We see very impressive statistics. Of course, this does credit to the governors themselves, who actively got down to work and who have done a good job during their term and won popular acclaim," Peskov said. This is very important, he said.

"But this is also an achievement of the president in terms of his support for each particular candidate. Of course, in a sense, the voting was in support of the president's course," he added. "This aspect is always present and it is significant," Peskov concluded.

Russia on September 9-11 saw elections of 15 top officials of the regions (14 direct elections and voting in parliament in Adygea), members of six legislative assemblies, 12 legislatures in the capital cities of Russia’s regions, as well as local governments.