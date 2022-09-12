Reported murder of Kakhovka Region’s deputy head was sting operation, official alive

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The reported murder of the Novaya Kakhovka district’s military-civilian administration deputy chief, Vitaly Gura, was a string operation by Russia’s federal security service FSB. The man is alive and on Monday he appeared on Russia’s Channel One.

"The Ukrainian media have been saying that I’m already dead, that I have been killed. In early August, I was told that preparations for an attempt on my life were on. I was given a recording testifying that some people were plotting to kill me," Gura said on.

According to the newscast the reported killing of Novaya Kakhovka’s deputy police chief Sergey Tomko, which was reported on Ukrainian television, was also a sting operation by Russian special services. According to Channel One, in this way the Russian security services identified and detained those who had ordered the sabotage and their agents.

On August 6, the deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, Yekaterina Gubareva, said that Gura had died after an assassination attempt, committed on orders from the Ukrainian security service SBU.