Ukraine shells Donetsk People's Republic 35 times over day

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire 35 times over the day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, using a total of 171 units of various ammunition, the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine announced on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 35 instances of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the mission's Telegram channel said.

They added that when delivering strikes, the Ukrainian military used large-caliber artillery guns, including NATO-standard 155 mm, as well as 120-mm mortars.