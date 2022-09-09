Deploying peacekeepers at Zaporozhye NPP senseless — local official

MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. Deploying peacekeepers on the premises of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant makes no sense because the countries that are suggesting to do so are biased, Vladimir Rogov, head of the "We are Together with Russia" civil society group told TASS.

"I am completely against this scenario. We don’t need the peacekeepers, we need security at the power plant. And given the bias and support for the Zelensky regime of the states who are trying to become the peacekeepers… It’s out of the question to have peacekeepers that would fuel a conflict," he said.

He also commented on Canada’s and Poland’s initiative who prepared a draft IAEA Board resolution on the Zaporozhye NPP which "deplores the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine" and urges to "immediately cease all actions against" them.

"Well, we clearly see that the initiative for such statements comes from unfriendly states, from the states that dream about destroying Russia, about occupying and dismembering it. So we could not and cannot expect anything objective from them. The issue is what the IAEA’s final statement will express. If it is balanced and clearly demonstrates what’s going on, then it will be a major victory of common sense. If it still kowtows to London, Washington and the Zelensky regime, then that means that this organization has also collapsed," he said.

Rogov branded the remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance will help Ukraine in the long-term prospective and ensure its transition from Soviet-made to Western weapons as the confirmation of NATO’s criminal intentions and readiness to eliminate Ukraine’s population for its interests.

"The West decided to implement the war strategy with Russia until the last Ukrainian a long time ago. They are ready to dispose of the rest of the population on this territory just in order to cause the utmost damage to the Russian Federation. The West is always in the money by paying for the conflict with arms, while sucking grain and other assets out of the post-Ukrainian space. <...> There is nothing new in Stoltenberg’s statements, this is the confirmation of that criminal scenario that they have been consistently implementing step by step," he said.