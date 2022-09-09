Donetsk shelled by Ukrainian troops seven times during day

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Donetsk came under shelling by Ukrainian troops seven times during the day, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Friday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 28 artillery shells at Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Voroshilovsky, and Petrovsky districts at 14:25 and 16:45 local time. Shelling was conducted from artillery systems of the 155mm caliber used in NATO countries and 152mm caliber.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk since Friday morning. According to earlier reports, three civilians were killed and two more received wounds. Apart from that, one civilian was hurt by a Lepestok anti-personnel mine, which are dropped by Ukrainian troops in DPR settlements.