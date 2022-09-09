China strongly backs Russia’s revival and development

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. China strongly supports the development and revival of the Russian Federation, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, said on Friday at a meeting with Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

"I have seen for myself that under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Russia has effectively tackled all kinds of risks and challenges, confidently advancing state building and development. I am sincerely happy with Russia’s achievements," Li Zhanshu said.

"The Chinese side firmly backs the Russian side in the successful management of its affairs, and supports the development and revival of Russia," he continued.

Li Zhanshu said that under the strategic management of the Russian and Chinese leaders, relations between the two countries maintained good development dynamics.

"We have achieved a number of important results since January. Our trade increased by 29% hitting $97.7 billion. It is highly likely that based on the year-end results, our trade will hit a new record of $200 billion," he emphasized.

Li Zhanshu also noted that this year road traffic was launched on the first trans-border Blagoveshchensk-Heihe Bridge.

"The movement of people has been dynamically restored, and inter-regional cooperation is being cultivated. All of these results are obviously beneficial to our populations," he added.