Russian president congratulates leader of North Korea on republic’s anniversary — KCNA

SEOUL, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"I am confident that Russia and the DPRK will continue developing constructive bilateral relations aimed at strengthening stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia through joint efforts," according to Putin’s congratulatory message.

The two countries maintain "traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations", Putin said. Russia and North Korea "have accumulated rich experience in fruitful cooperation in many spheres," he added.

September 9 marks Day of the Foundation of North Korea. Large-scale festive events were held in the republic on Thursday evening. Among other people, those were attended by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. According to plan, festivities will continue on Friday.