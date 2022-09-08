To hand over ZNPP to Kiev regime means to doom world to nuclear catastrophe — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. To hand over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant under Kiev regime’s control would mean to doom the world to a nuclear catastrophe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"To say that this site [Zaporozhye NPP - TASS] could be handed over under Kiev regime’s control is laughable. That would mean to simply doom Europe and the whole world to a threat of not merely a dysfunction, but destruction of a nuclear site - a nuclear catastrophe," she said.

According to Zakharova, Russia sees how the Kiev regime uses this nuclear site: as an element of blackmailing, creating nuclear threats.

"We are well aware how it happened in other parts of the world as well; the West perfected scenarios of stagings, provocations and false flag crimes," the diplomat noted.