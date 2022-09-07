Russia ‘prepared surprises’ for upcoming UN Security Council meeting Wednesday — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. Russia prepared "surprises" for the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, requested by the US for Wednesday, according to Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.

"The ‘Ukrainian week’ in the Security Council is not over. Today at 22:00, another meeting will take place under request from the US and Albania," he said on his Telegram channel. "Apparently, after they ran out of thin air to the point of suffocation in attempts to pull a topic that would be inconvenient for us, they insisted on discussion of ‘filtering’ of Ukrainians allegedly taking place in Russia."

"Obviously, we have something to say in response, and we have also prepared some surprises for our former Western partners so that they don’t relax and have any illusions that we could be caught with our pants down," Polyansky said.

Another UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine took place on Tuesday, focusing on the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.