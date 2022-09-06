LPR noted increased use of prohibited ammunition by Ukrainian forces

LUGANSK, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces increased their use of ammunition, prohibited by international conventions, LPR People’s Militia Colonel Lieutenant Andrey Marochko said Tuesday.

"Increased use of ammunition prohibited by international conventions by Ukrainian forces is being registered in LPR People’s Militia’s area of responsibility," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Marochko, the majority of this ammunition is being shipped to Ukraine from former Warsaw Pact states, as well as through some Middle Eastern states.

He did not specify the exact types of ammunition being used.