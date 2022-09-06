Russia’s National Guard uncovers Ukrainian report on huge losses in LPR

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. While fighting near Severodonetsk and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian National Guard reported on Tuesday that it had uncovered documented evidence confirming heavy losses among Ukraine’s forces.

"While on a reconnaissance mission at positions abandoned by Ukrainian forces in Lisichansk, Russian National Guard servicemen found a report by a Ukrainian commander, Alexander Kovalenko, saying that Ukrainian nationalists suffered heavy losses in battles near Severodonetsk and Lisichansk," the Russian National Guard said in a statement.

According to the report, Ukrainian troops had retreated because of weak defenses that failed to protect personnel from the offensive firepower of Russian troops, poor command control, and abysmally low morale and a deplorable psychological state among Ukrainian servicemen.

"It cannot be ruled out that commanders of various Ukrainian tactical divisions could have written such reports by default to justify their ineffective decisions which led to the failure to fulfill the assigned combat objectives," the Russian National Guard concluded.