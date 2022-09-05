Foreign Ministers of Russia, Tajikistan to discuss regional security and partnership

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on Monday with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who will pay an official visit to the Russian capital.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said earlier at a briefing, the ministers will review a schedule of meetings and events at the highest and level until the end of this year, as well as significant aspects of the bilateral agenda. "Particular attention will be paid to trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, defense and security, migration policy, personnel training, joint measures in the field of biosecurity, including epidemiological challenges, and information security," the diplomat said.

In addition, Lavrov and Muhriddin will discuss implementing the agreements reached during the recent contacts between the Presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon. The parties also plan to sign a cooperation program between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries for 2022-2023.