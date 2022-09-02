Russian embassy condemns attack on Argentina’s vice president

BUENOS AIRES, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Argentina condemned the assassination attack on Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and voiced solidarity with the Argentinians, the embassy wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly assassination attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. There is and can be no justification for acts of political violence," the diplomatic mission said.

"In this difficult hour, we stand in solidary with the vice-president, the government and the people of Argentina," the embassy added.

On Thursday, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was attacked outside her home in Buenos Aires. A man, who was in the crowd of her supporters, came very close to her and pointed a gun at her head. The politician escaped unharmed as the weapon did not go off. The police arrested the assailant, a 35-year-old Brazilian man who has lived in Argentina for more than 20 years.