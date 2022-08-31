US must admit that Afghan war ended in its defeat — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The US authorities must admit that the military campaign in Afghanistan ended in its defeat, bringing nothing but misery and the collapse of false hopes to that Asian state, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a commentary issued on Wednesday.

"TThe twenty-year US military campaign in Afghanistan ended a year ago. The results of the longest war in the history of the United States are deplorable," the embassy said in a message on its Telegram channel.

"The humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Afghanistan a year later, threatening to become even more lethal scalewise than 20 years of military conflict were. We are convinced that Washington should admit that the Afghan war ended in defeat for the United States. Moreover, it brought nothing but troubles and the collapse of false hopes to the Asian state," the Russian diplomats added.