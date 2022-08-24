Civilized states must not approve of public encouragement of terrorism — security official

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. No civilized state in the world, regardless of its political course, must ignore public encouragement of terrorism by its politicians, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told Russian media Wednesday.

"Russia believes that no civilized country, whatever the political course it adheres to, has any right to ignore public encouragement of terrorism, especially made by high-ranking state officials," he said, commenting on statements made by Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova, who publicly stated that she feels pity neither for assassinated Daria Dugina nor her father, and added that the "night of August 20 will be remembered in Russia for a long time."

According to Patrushev, by publicly approving of Dugina’s assassination, the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic has "grossly violated the republic’s own legislation."

"I believe that Prague should remember that the Czech Criminal Code includes an article for ‘support and propaganda of terrorism,’ which totally covers the Minister’s remarks. The mentioned article carries an imprisonment of between 2 and 10 years," the Secretary noted.

He noted that the Czech authorities would do well to promptly examine the Minister’s actions and provide a legal assessment to them.

"Should Prague turn a blind eye to such an inhumane demarche, it will effectively mean that Czechia has lost the last signs of a legal state," Patrushev concluded.

Daria Dugina, 29, used to work in the media, covering the events in Donbass, among other things. The journalists died late on August 20, when her car was blown up on a highway near Moscow. On August 22, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia told TASS that her assassination is solved. According to the agency, it was prepared by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, and executive by Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia after committing the crime.