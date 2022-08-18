LPR intelligence has evidence Ukraine’s spies, saboteurs get more active

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The intelligence of the Lugansk People’s Republic has obtained evidence the Ukrainian army’s groups of spies and saboteurs have turned more active on the LPR’s territory, the LPR People’s Militia spokesman Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"Just yesterday, we received intelligence information that saboteurs and spies had become very active. Several such groups - 10-12 men in each - had arrived in our zone of responsibility in the Lugansk People's Republic," he said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

Marochko said the People's Militia now expects a growth in sabotage activities in the LPR. "First of all, critical civilian infrastructure of the Lugansk People's Republic will be targeted - power lines, transformer substations and much more," the officer added.

Marochko recalled that the LPR territory had seen a large number of sabotage episodes, some with casualties and destruction, "through the efforts of units that persistently conduct subversive and terrorist activities."

Against the background of growing activity of Ukraine's destructive forces, on August 5 the LPR prosecutor general came out with a legislative initiative to add the articles "Subversive activity" and "Sabotage to the republic's criminal code. According to the prosecutor general, "the intelligence services of Ukraine have stepped up destructive activities in the liberated territories of the Lugansk People's Republic."