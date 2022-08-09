Sooner or later Europe to wonder if Zelensky is doing everything right — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. European countries supporting Kiev will sooner or later begin to wonder whether Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is doing everything right, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on Zelensky's interview with the Washington Post, in which he said, among other things, that Western countries should ban all Russians from entering their territory.

"Zelensky should understand that European countries that are trying to punish Russia, as they say, are already actively paying the bill for it. The countries themselves are paying the bill, and the citizens are paying the bill. And sooner or later these countries will also begin to wonder, ‘is Zelensky doing everything right, why do our citizens have to pay for his whims?’ So the Ukrainian side should be aware of this," Peskov said.