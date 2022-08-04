Foreign warships to send 90-day notice to Russia to travel along Northern Sea Route — bill

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted a bill to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) requiring foreign warships to send a 90-day notice to Russia to travel along the Northern Sea Route.

"It appears reasonable to establish <...> a rule that will oblige foreign countries to request permission for their warships to pass through inland waters along the Northern Sea Route via diplomatic channels no later than 90 days before the expected date of passage," an explanatory note says.

In addition, the bill will make it possible to promptly prevent warships and other government vessels from entering Russia’s territorial sea and inland waters by sending navigational warnings.

"The proposed changes will set up a permit procedure for foreign warships and other government vessels traveling along the Northern Sea Route, making it possible to ensure Russia’s national interests in the Arctic region and the safety of maritime navigation on the Northern Sea Route," the note added.