MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Separate talks between Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana are not planned, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

"We were in Belarus not long ago, we are engaged in a dialogue all the time," he said.

"Of course, the leaders will meet though we do not plan a special bilateral meeting, meaning bilateral talks, in Astana," Ushakov said.