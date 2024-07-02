Kremlin spokesman unaware of satellite tampering allegations

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that he knows nothing about the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) request to Russia to stop tampering with European satellite systems.

A number of foreign media outlets shined a spotlight on these requests earlier.

"I don’t know anything about that. We need to find out whether this is the competence of any UN structures. Seeing as how we don’t know which structures are mentioned and whether these reports are true, we don’t think it right to say anything about this," Peskov said.