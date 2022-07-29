Case of UK mercenaries Dylan Healey, Andrew Hill ready to be submitted to court

DONETSK, July 29. /TASS/. The investigative procedure in the case of British mercenaries Dylan Healey and Andrew Hill has been completed and their case is ready to be submitted to court, the Donetsk news agency reported on Friday citing a source.

According to the source, all investigative activities have already been conducted and only technical details remain for their case to be submitted to court.

On June 9, a court in the DPR handed capital punishment verdicts to two British nationals, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, who were captured in Donbass, for participating in combat actions in Ukraine as mercenaries. The DPR’s Prosecutor General’s Office earlier said that testimony obtained from Pinner, Aslin and Saadoun proved their involvement in crimes such as forcible seizure of power and mercenary activities. Similar charges were brought against Healey and Hill who had been captured at the Ilyich plant in Mariupol and in the Nikolaev Region.