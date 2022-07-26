Anti-Moscow crusade shames US in world’s eyes, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Washington’s crusade against Moscow has brought global shame on the US, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The diplomat pointed out that the United States "is sawing off the branch on which it has been sitting for years." "They [the Americans] are targeting their own constitutional amendment that guarantees freedom of speech. They have realized the failure of their global crusade against our country so they are now trying to plug information gaps to prevent the light from coming through, since Russia still continues to shine and be a light [for others]," she told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Zakharova emphasized that since it is impossible to hide that Russia is following its own path, "fighting against the darkness," the US "is doing everything to at least stop the news from finding its way to US television screens."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on July 24, that Western countries were literally obsessed with a desire to ban photos with Russian politicians. In this regard, he cited a protocol that the Secretariat General of the Arab League had distributed among diplomats, which concerned a demarche by the envoys of the US, France, Germany, the UK and the EU. According to Lavrov, they demanded that Russia’s actions be condemned, and that no documents be signed nor photos be taken with Russian delegation members. Zakharova suggested that the reporters who had gathered that day to cover Lavrov’s talks with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit should send photo reports to the US Department of State.