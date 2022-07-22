Russia and African countries work on second Russia-Africa summit agenda — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and African countries have begun working on the agenda of the second Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the African media, published on Friday on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to him, the task of bringing Russian and African economic operators to each other's markets and encouraging their participation in large-scale infrastructure projects is now coming to the fore. "We assume that, as conducted, the second Africa - Russia summit will facilitate settling those and other tasks. Together with our African friends, we have got down to working through its content", Lavrov said.

The second Russia-Africa summit will be held in Russia in 2023. The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum were held on October 22 to 24, 2019 in Sochi under the slogan ‘For peace, security and development’.