Russia awaits IAEA’s reaction to Ukrainian attacks on nuclear facilities — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia has sent an appeal to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over the Ukrainian army’s attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP and is awaiting its reaction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have already addressed the leadership of the IAEA’s Secretariat over this incident and are expecting the appropriate reaction on the part of the agency," she said.

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian attacks on the NPP confirm Kiev’s goal to create conditions for a nuclear catastrophe for all of Europe. "Ukraine continues provocations in order to create threats for nuclear facilities. On July 18, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the premises of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using a drone. The strike was delivered in the immediate vicinity, several dozen meters away from the constructions that are critically important for the NPP’s security - storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel and a reactor cooling reservoir. Only by lucky coincidence this did not result in any damage to the plant’s equipment and a man-made catastrophe," she emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that on July 20, the Ukrainian army attacked the nuclear power plant using the drones again. "This confirms that the Kiev regime intends to create the conditions for a nuclear catastrophe not only on its own territory but in entire Europe," she stressed.

The diplomat pointed out that such a catastrophe won’t be just a local problem. "The responsibility for the possible consequences of these actions by the Kiev regime rests both with Ukraine and with the states that provide military support to the criminal regime," she noted.