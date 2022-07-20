Putin plans several visits abroad in fall, preparations underway — Kremlin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans for several foreign trips in the fall and preparations for them are underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

That said, he did not name any specific destinations. "In the near [future] - no, but, let’s say, in autumn, several more visits are being planned on the agenda. I won’t get ahead of myself right now but indeed the preparation is underway," he said, replying to a question as to whether Putin has other foreign visits planned in the near future.

On July 19, the Russian president visited Iran where he held three rounds of bilateral talks as well as participated in the trilateral Astana-format summit on Syria. At the end of June, the Russian leader visited Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.