Tehran views Jerusalem Declaration as threat to Middle East — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, July 15. /TASS/. The Jerusalem Declaration is a threat to the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday.

"The joint statement by [US President Joe] Biden and [Israeli Prime Minister Yair] Lapid emphasizes ‘the unshakeable US commitment to Israel’s security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge’," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying. "The target is not only Iran but also Arab and Islamic countries who are always supposed to recognize [Israel’s] superiority," he added. According to the diplomat, "therefore, the main source of a threat to the region is quite clear."

"As long as the Israeli government is the first stop on the tours of American presidents while the top goal is the preservation of its security and military superiority, the peoples and countries of the region won’t attain peace, stability and tranquility," the official noted, adding: "Iran considers the security of its neighbors its own security."

On July 14 in Jerusalem, Yair Lapid and Joe Biden signed a declaration on strategic partnership. In particular, it notes that the US intends "to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities."