Russian diplomat points to huge damage from NATO’s military adventures

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The damage that the military adventures of the United States and NATO allies caused in the past decades is estimated at trillions of dollars, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry prepared a report containing visualized information about the consequences of the military adventures of the US and its European allies in the past couple of decades. It is available on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. The report, which cites reputable sources, provides data on the damage that Washington and its satellites did to Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

"Without claiming to calculate all the damage caused, even rough estimates have it at trillions of dollars," she stressed.