Russia views Iran as reliable partner in new global reality — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia views Iran as a reliable partner amid the formation of a new world order, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"Moscow and Tehran hold a firm position, strongly rejecting diktats and blackmail against sovereign countries, meddling in their domestic affairs, economic pressure and other actions that run counter to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. We view Iran as a reliable partner and a like-minded nation amid global changes related to the formation of a multipolar world order and the collective West’s attempts to oppose this objective process by any means, impeding the natural course of history," Bogdanov said at a conference dubbed "Russia and Iran: Historical Parallels and Connections from the 16th to 21st centuries," hosted by the Russian State University for the Humanities.

The senior diplomat emphasized that efforts to boost cooperation between independent countries such as Russia and Iran would be the best response to those challenges. "It is encouraging that both parties are showing this kind of determination. Today, Iran is more than a neighbor for Russia, with whom we maintain multifaceted ties based on friendship and respect, but also a reliable and important partner in international affairs," Bogdanov added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to visit Tehran on July 19 to meet with Presidents Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, as well as with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.