First criminal case against Azov battalion’s ‘SS Bears’ group forwarded to court — DPR

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. DPR Prosecutor General’s Office has forwarded the criminal case against the "SS Bears" Nazi assault group to the court, the Office’s press service told TASS.

Earlier, TASS reported that this is the first finished investigation against Azov nationalist battalion militants.

"The Prosecutor General’s office has forwarded the criminal case against members of the ‘SS Bears’ sabotage and assault group to the court. During their presence on the DPR territory, temporarily occupied by the Ukrainian state, the group members systematically engaged in hostilities against the republican servicemen, regularly committed sabotage, reconnaissance and terrorist military actions," the press service said.

According to the investigation, between autumn 2017 and May 20, 2022, this group took part in the armed conflict and hostilities against DPR, while adhering to the ideology of Nazism and hate.

"The punishment for the ‘SS Bears’ group will be defined by a DPR court. The maximum punishment that the court may assign is death penalty," the press office said.

The group members were charged with "participation in a foreign militia not provided for by the foreign state’s law for goals that contradict DPR’s interest" and "actions aimed at forceful seizure of power in violation of DPR Constitution and forceful change of constitutional order, committed by an organized group." They are also being accused of undergoing training while knowing in advance that the abovementioned crimes were the purpose of this training.