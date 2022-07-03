Minsk-2 gave Kiev chance to preserve Ukraine’s statehood — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Minsk agreements gave Kiev a chance to preserve the Ukrainian statehood and there will be no such chance again, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ words that there should be no more Minsk agreements and Ukraine is to defeat Russia instead.

"As for ‘new Minsk agreements,’ I wish Truss stop disgracing herself by her absolute ignorance. The Minsk agreements were a chance for Kiev to preserve Ukraine’s statehood. [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, taking his cue from the West, has denounced it publicly. There will no second chance for the Kiev regime," she wrote on her Telegram channel.