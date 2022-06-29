Expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats from Bulgaria unprecedented — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s decision to expel 70 Russian embassy staffers is an unprecedented and absolutely unfriendly move, Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Wednesday.

"This is an unprecedented and absolutely unfriendly step by the Bulgarian government," she said.

She stressed that several parties in the Bulgarian parliament had already condemned Sofia's decision.

"There have been many publications by local political scientists and judges to the effect this is an unlawful decision, the more so since it was made by an outgoing, acting government," Mitrofanova said.

On Tuesday, the Bulgarian leadership announced its decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats and support personnel of Russia’s diplomatic missions, who had been declared personae non gratae. A total of 200 people, including family members, must leave the country by July 3. The work of the Russian embassy in Bulgaria and consulates-general is stalled.