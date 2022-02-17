Russia not to demand apologies for fake news regarding ‘invasion’ of Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Moscow does not plan to demand public apologies from Western media for the fake news about the allegedly planned Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it does hope that authors of such groundless claims would adhere to a more serious and responsible approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"No, Russia does not intend to. There is no point in playing apologies," the spokesman said, answering a corresponding question. "Russia probably intends to expect a more serious, more responsible and truthful approach from those representatives who make such groundless irresponsible claims and those media, who totally abuse such statements, who care not about their reputation, who are ready to simply drag it through the mud."

Peskov noted that there are many Western newspapers, TV and radio stations that would stop before nothing at all.

"Honestly, I don’t know about their audience, but our audience, at least, simply laughs at it," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia does not plan to file lawsuits for such publications as well.

"Let their readers to probably understand, what their mass media’s reputation is worth," Peskov concluded.