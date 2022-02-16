Putin, Bolsonaro call for action to avoid space arms race

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro have reaffirmed that joint efforts are needed to avoid an arms race in outer space, according to their joint statement, which was posted on the Russian president’s website after the two leaders’ talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The heads of state have reaffirmed the need to maintain the peaceful use of outer space and to safeguard sustainable space activities. The presidents have also reaffirmed the need for joint action to avoid an arms race in space," the statement says.

Putin and Bolsonaro "praised space cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in satellite navigation and space debris tracking. They confirmed their mutual interest in enhancing cooperation in other areas related to the peaceful use of outer space," the statement says.

The president touched upon prospects for cooperation and bilateral exchanges in the military field, highlighting the first talks between the foreign and defense ministers held during President Bolsonaro’s official visit to Moscow.

Additionally, according to the statement, the two presidents spoke about huge potential for collaboration and new business initiatives in the energy sector, focusing on complementarity in the oil and gas, energy efficiency and renewable energy fields. The presidents agreed to intensify dialogue on such issues as offshore oil and gas production, and hydrogen and nuclear energy.

Putin and Bolsonaro discussed prospects for a Russian-Brazilian technological alliance in the areas such as nanotechnology and biotechnology, artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, along with research in healthcare and the World Ocean. The presidents pledged support to contacts between universities and research institutes, and to new business projects.