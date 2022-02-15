Russian diplomat says possible OSCE meeting on Vienna Document should make no decisions

VIENNA, February 14. /TASS/. Russia says no decisions should be made at the joint meeting of the OSCE’s Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Cooperation, which could take place this week in accordance with the Vienna Document, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on security and arms control, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russia won’t participate in the possible joint meeting of the OSCE’s Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Cooperation and also objects to making any decisions at this possible meeting," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said the meeting could be held on February 18. He said the meeting could address not only the deployment of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders but also recommendations for joint actions.

Consultations of the OSCE member countries, requested by Ukraine to discuss the compliance with the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures to clarify the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border, are scheduled for Tuesday, a source told TASS. The meeting has been called at the request of Kuleba, who said Russia allegedly didn’t respond to a Ukrainian request to explain troops' movements along the Ukrainian border, as is stipulated by the Vienna Document.

The Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures was adopted by the OSCE in November 2011. It envisages inspections by OSCE member states of certain areas and military units to control military activities. Participating states annually exchange information on military forces and weapons, defense planning and budgets.