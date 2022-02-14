Putin, Lukashenko meeting to be held before end of week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will take place before the end of the week, the presidents can deliver a statement following the negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Such a meeting has been underway. We expect that it will take place before the end of the week," Peskov maintained.

Responding to a question whether a schedule for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus will be discussed at the meeting, the press secretary noted: "Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Let’s await this meeting. We hope that both presidents will also deliver statements following the negotiations."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he planned to meet soon with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to him, at this meeting, leaders will make the decision as to "the timeframe and schedule" for the withdrawal of Russia’s Armed Forces from Belarus.