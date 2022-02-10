Fake nature of reasons for UK’s new sanctions against Russia clear to everyone - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10./TASS/. The farfetched nature of reasons and conditions for imposing new British sanctions against Russia is obvious to everyone, nobody is interested any longer in London’s explanations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Evening with Vladimir Solovyov program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"All that goes after the word ‘sanctions’ as [London’s] explanations is no longer interesting to anyone, since everybody understands the fake nature of all this linking," the diplomat said.

According to amendments to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act, new British sanctions approved on Thursday but not yet put into effect, may be applied to different sectors of the Russian economy - from chemical industry, energy sector and finance to mass media and the IT sector.