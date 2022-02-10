Russian diplomat slams West for waging media crusade against Olympics

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The 24th Winter Olympic Games, which kicked off in Beijing on February 4, have once again found themselves at the center of a political and information struggle waged by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

When asked by the TV presenter whether the Olympics remain a site for a political and media crusade today, the diplomat answered in the affirmative. "Of course. Starting from the covers of magazines prior to the Olympics and ending with campaigns on some topics which have nothing to do with the Olympics, but clearly existing within this context," she said.

The diplomat also referred to the "selective approach" of Western partners on human rights and humanitarian issues, which they link to holding the Olympics in countries that "for some reason, the United States and the Western community think are the wrong place to hold the Olympics." "It's the same thing every time," she concluded.

The Olympics will end on February 20.