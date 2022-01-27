Russian MFA says Croatia, if it pulls troops from NATO, won’t violate its commitments

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Croatian statements on recalling troops from NATO aren’t in breach of its commitments as a member of the alliance, Alexey Zaitsev, deputy director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference on Thursday. "As fa r as we know, NATO and its member countries didn’t commit to defend Ukraine," he said. The alliance’s general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, has said as much himself repeatedly."

Ukraine is a partner for the alliance and isn’t covered by the collective defense article of the agreement that established NATO, Zaitsev said.

"Therefore, statements like this by NATO countries are in fact not in violation of any commitments they made when joining the alliance," he said.

On Tuesday, the president of Croatia declared that if a conflict breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, he as the commander-in-chief will withdraw the country’s troops from NATO forces in Eastern Europe.