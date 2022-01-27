Russia’s security guarantee documents are ‘definite, but not hawkish’ — Medvedev

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s proposed security guarantees documents, which were handed over to the United States and NATO, are ‘not hawkish,’ but are very specific and definite, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"All of these red lines, which the president spoke about earlier, are very close already. This is what the proposed documents on security guarantees are about. They are not hawkish as they are simply definite and specific and stipulate our concerns, Medvedev said speaking with Russian media outlets, including TASS news agency.

"The matter is not only about Ukraine, for instance, or any other country, but about a real threat to the national security of our country," he continued.

Medvedev said that if for example, Ukraine joins NATO, a new military base with new offensive weapons would appear right on the border with Russia.

"In such a situation, we end up in a very complicated geopolitical situation and we must certainly take it into account," he said. "This is what the documents are about, which were drafted and handed over to the American side.".